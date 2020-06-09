Sections
NHAI directed to develop new Sikh circuit, says Harsimrat

Harsimrat Badal said that she had received a communication from Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard

Jun 09, 2020

HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said the Union road transport and highways ministry has issued directions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop new expressway connectivity via Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib and Tarn Taran up to Amritsar to create a new Sikh circuit covering five religious shrines as part of the proposed Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway.

Harsimrat Badal said that she had received a communication from Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard. “The highways minister had assured me that he had got the entire issue examined and now a new Greenfield alignment will be developed via Nakodar to cover all the Sikh shrines,” she said. She thanked the highways minister for correcting the alignment submitted by the Congress government which proposed using the present highway between Kartarpur and Amritsar as part of the expressway.

