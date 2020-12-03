Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Nigam Bhandari is president and Yadupati Thakur working president of HP Youth Cong

Nigam Bhandari is president and Yadupati Thakur working president of HP Youth Cong

Bhandari belongs to Kinnaur district and has been a part of the Youth Congress for a number of years while Thakur has led the National Students’ Union of India

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Nigam Bhandari is the new HP Youth Congress president. (Sourced)

Nigam Bhandari and Yadupati Thakur have been appointed president and the working president, respectively, of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress (YC). Both will be holding the leading positions in the state unit of the party for the first time.

Bhandari belongs to Kinnaur district and has been a part of the Youth Congress for a number of years in Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s group. Thakur, who is from Sarkaghat in Mandi district, has also led the National Students’ Union of India, the student wing of Congress, for quite some time. He is known to be close to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Election for the new president was held for the October 30 in which Bhandari polled

40,010, Thakur got 37,375 and another candidate, Amit Pathania, got 5,998 votes. There were 540 NOTA votes.



All three leaders of the YC were interviewed on behalf of the All India Youth Congress in Delhi.

Yadupati Thakur. ( Sourced )

To have a member of Sukhu’s camp as the state YC president is believed to have dealt a big blow to veteran Congressman Virbhadra Singh’s camp, sources say.

However, the Congress high command has tried to reconcile the two factions by appointing Thakur from Virbhadra Singh’s camp as acting president.

Bhandari and Nigam later met Rajiv Shukla, who is in-charge of Himachal Congress, in Delhi.

Congratulating the new leaders, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said he hoped the YC would make a concerted effort to strengthen the Congress and connect more youth with the organisation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:26 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:18 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dec 03, 2020 14:26 IST

latest news

PFI president alleges ED raids planned ‘distraction’ from farmers’ protests
Dec 03, 2020 16:29 IST
Stone crushing work halts in Gevrai taluka after threat to orphans’ health
Dec 03, 2020 16:31 IST
Magistrate court records Javed Akhtar’s statement against Kangana Ranaut
Dec 03, 2020 16:26 IST
IIT Guwahati Placements: 486 offers made by Day 2, highest domestic package offered is Rs. 70 lakh
Dec 03, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.