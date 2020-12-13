Night curfew a party pooper, rescind orders: Hotel association tells Punjab government

The restrictions were relaxed in October but reimposed in December after a resurgence in cases. (HT File Photo )

Reeling from heavy losses amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab has demanded immediate roll back of the Punjab government’s decision to extend night curfew till January 1, saying the decision was adversely affecting their businesses so much so that they may have to close their establishments.

After remaining closed for nearly five months amid the lockdown, hotels and restaurants were allowed to open in September albeit with certain restrictions. The restrictions were further relaxed in October but reimposed in December after a resurgence in cases.

Association president Amarvir Singh said, “The night curfew and orders capping the number of guests should be scrapped immediately.”

The state government had recently fixed the ceiling for guests at 100 for indoor guests and 250 for outdoor gatherings: “Extremely harsh measures are being taken against the hospitality industry in Punjab as compared to Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh. The hotel industry has suffered a major losses. At present, we are only getting 30% business as compared to last year,” said Amarvir.

‘Guest limit should be increased to 500’

He suggested upping the guest limit to 500. “With the Punjab government restricting timings, residents are already planning New Year celebrations in other states. Advance bookings have already been made in hotels and restaurants of Chandigarh, Delhi and Haryana,” said Amarvir.

“The government is taking selective measures to control the Covid pandemic. If 500 people can work in a factory unit, why are there restrictions on an assembly of over 100 people in a hotel?” he asked.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab general secretary Davinder Singh Nanda asked why different rules pertaining to Covid were being applied in different states.

“Covid is at its peak in Delhi and Haryana. However, the respective governments have not taken such stringent measures,” he contended.

“Does the virus only spread after 10 o’ clock and not during political parties’ public rallies?” asked Nanda

The association’s chief advisor Amarjeet Singh said such incidents have a detrimental effect on the state’s economy and will lead to unemployment and loss of revenue.

Virus claims 4 patients, 57 more test positive

Four people, including a 38-year-old man, succumbed to the coronavirus disease and 57 more people tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 23,853 and death toll to 932.

The number of active cases in the district stand at 700. The deceased, include three men aged 60, 57 and 38, who were residents of Jawaddi, Halwara and village Ladhowal, respectively and a 73-year-old woman, who resided in Gurdev Nagar.