Night curfew, ban on bars likely to go in Chandigarh

UT adviser Manoj Parida said a final decision on the guidelines for Unlock 4.0 will be taken in a meeting on Monday

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

With the Centre issuing fresh guidelines on Covid-related restrictions on Saturday, the UT administration is likely to lift night curfew and allow reopening of bars.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said a final decision on the guidelines for Unlock 4.0 would be taken in a meeting on Monday.

“We will follow the guidelines of the Centre. Night curfew is likely to be lifted and bars may also reopen considering necessary precautions are taken,” Parida said.

The guidelines have asserted that there shall be no restrictions outside containment zones without the consultation of the central government, however, the administration has banned the entry of visitors at Sukhna Lake on Saturdays and Sundays. The decision will be reviewed on Monday.



