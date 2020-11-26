Night curfew not likely in Chandigarh

Even as the Chandigarh administration is planning to roll back some of the relaxations allowed in Covid-19 restrictions recently, it is unlikely to impose night curfew in the city.

The administration on Wednesday adopted the fresh guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA). To come into force from December 1, it empowers the administration to impose local restrictions after assessing the situation. These include imposition of night curfew, though for wider lockdown restrictions the administration will have to take the Centre’s prior approval.

Stating that the Covid-19 situation in the city, at present, doesn’t warrant a night curfew, UT adviser Manoj Parida, who issued the orders adopting the MHA guidelines, said: “UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will take a final call on the issue in the review meeting scheduled on Thursday.”

In the meeting, officials will also consider an increase in fine for not wearing mask or flouting social distancing norms. Also on agenda will be the review of the decisions to open schools, coaching centres and public places, such as Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake.

While neighbouring states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have shut down schools after opening them, parents’ associations in Chandigarh are also demanding the same in view of the rise in infection.

The MHA guidelines put stress on effective enforcement of social distancing in offices. If the weekly positivity rate is more than 10%, the administration can implement staggered office timings. Meanwhile, under the guidelines, no restriction can be imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons.