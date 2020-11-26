Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Night curfew not likely in Chandigarh

Night curfew not likely in Chandigarh

The administration on Wednesday adopted the fresh guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Even as the Chandigarh administration is planning to roll back some of the relaxations allowed in Covid-19 restrictions recently, it is unlikely to impose night curfew in the city.

The administration on Wednesday adopted the fresh guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA). To come into force from December 1, it empowers the administration to impose local restrictions after assessing the situation. These include imposition of night curfew, though for wider lockdown restrictions the administration will have to take the Centre’s prior approval.

Stating that the Covid-19 situation in the city, at present, doesn’t warrant a night curfew, UT adviser Manoj Parida, who issued the orders adopting the MHA guidelines, said: “UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will take a final call on the issue in the review meeting scheduled on Thursday.”

In the meeting, officials will also consider an increase in fine for not wearing mask or flouting social distancing norms. Also on agenda will be the review of the decisions to open schools, coaching centres and public places, such as Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake.

While neighbouring states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have shut down schools after opening them, parents’ associations in Chandigarh are also demanding the same in view of the rise in infection.

The MHA guidelines put stress on effective enforcement of social distancing in offices. If the weekly positivity rate is more than 10%, the administration can implement staggered office timings. Meanwhile, under the guidelines, no restriction can be imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Nov 26, 2020 00:28 IST
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Nov 25, 2020 22:38 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Nov 25, 2020 23:20 IST

latest news

‘Diego is eternal’: Messi pays tribute to late football legend Maradona
Nov 26, 2020 00:49 IST
J&K logs 12 fatalities, 489 new virus cases
Nov 26, 2020 00:47 IST
Chandigarh MC mulls generating funds on its own for renovation of public toilets
Nov 26, 2020 00:47 IST
Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS merger pact gets Union cabinet approval
Nov 26, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.