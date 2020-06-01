Night curfew timings changed to 9pm to 5am in Chandigarh

The UT administration on Sunday issued an order changing the night curfew timings. Effective from June 1, the night curfew timings will be from 9pm to 5am. Earlier it was 7pm to 7am. On Monday, the administration is expected to release the standard operating procedure for opening of salons and barber shops, besides taking a decision on staggered timings of markets, in its daily war room meeting.Though Punjab and Haryana had opened barber shops after relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown, UT had decided to not allow it.