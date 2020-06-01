Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Night curfew timings changed to 9pm to 5am in Chandigarh

Night curfew timings changed to 9pm to 5am in Chandigarh

Earlier it was 7pm to 7am; protocol for salons and barber shops to be released soon

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Workers at a garments store await customers in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The UT administration on Sunday issued an order changing the night curfew timings. Effective from June 1, the night curfew timings will be from 9pm to 5am. Earlier it was 7pm to 7am. On Monday, the administration is expected to release the standard operating procedure for opening of salons and barber shops, besides taking a decision on staggered timings of markets, in its daily war room meeting.Though Punjab and Haryana had opened barber shops after relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown, UT had decided to not allow it.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Phones seized from narco-terror module member, gangster in Amritsar jail
Jun 01, 2020 01:36 IST
Patiala Police nab 2 criminals using face recognition app
Jun 01, 2020 01:33 IST
Badals complicit in dismantling country’s federalism: Ministers
Jun 01, 2020 01:32 IST
ICP van driver found dead in Amritsar
Jun 01, 2020 01:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.