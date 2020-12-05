Night temperature in Chandigarh crosses 10-degree mark

The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday at 25.1°C while the minimum temperature went up from 9.6°C on Thursday to 10.6°C on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The city’s night temperature soared to 10.6°C on Friday owing to the cloudy weather conditions. It is for the first time since November 26 that the night temperature has crossed the 10-degree mark in the city.

Met officials say the mercury is likely to go as high as 12°C in the coming days but will eventually drop once the neighbouring state Himachal experiences snowfall.

The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday at 25.1°C while the minimum temperature went up from 9.6°C on Thursday to 10.6°C on Friday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 25°C while the minimum temperature will hover between 11°C and 12°C.