Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Night temperature in Chandigarh crosses 10-degree mark

Night temperature in Chandigarh crosses 10-degree mark

Met officials say the mercury is likely to go as high as 12°C in the coming days but will eventually drop once the neighbouring state Himachal experiences snowfall.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 04:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday at 25.1°C while the minimum temperature went up from 9.6°C on Thursday to 10.6°C on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The city’s night temperature soared to 10.6°C on Friday owing to the cloudy weather conditions. It is for the first time since November 26 that the night temperature has crossed the 10-degree mark in the city.

Met officials say the mercury is likely to go as high as 12°C in the coming days but will eventually drop once the neighbouring state Himachal experiences snowfall.

The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday at 25.1°C while the minimum temperature went up from 9.6°C on Thursday to 10.6°C on Friday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 25°C while the minimum temperature will hover between 11°C and 12°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
Dec 04, 2020 23:47 IST
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
Dec 04, 2020 23:50 IST
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
Dec 05, 2020 00:07 IST
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Dec 05, 2020 01:00 IST

latest news

Chandigarh records three more Covid deaths
Dec 05, 2020 04:13 IST
Delhi’s air very poor, may turn severe: IMD
Dec 05, 2020 04:13 IST
BJP wins three MLC seats in UP, loses Varanasi to SP candidate
Dec 05, 2020 04:10 IST
Night temperature in Chandigarh crosses 10-degree mark
Dec 05, 2020 04:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.