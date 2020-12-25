Sections
Night temperature to rise in Chandigarh in coming days

Cloudy skies will make the nights less chilly but decrease the day temperature by a notch of two

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Even as minimum temperature dipped to 4.4°C on Friday, the weatherman has predicted that it will rise to up to 9-10°C in the coming days.

A western disturbance will be active in the region on Sunday, with light rain likely in the city. It will be followed by cloudy skies, which will make the nights warmer, but decrease the day temperature by a notch or two.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 20.2°C on Friday, down from 21.5°C on Thursday. It will remain in the range of 19-21°C in the next three days.

