Nine deaths, 1,081 new infections in Haryana

The doubling rate in Haryana was 38 days on Tuesday also, while the recovery rate was 91.74% and fatality rate 1.11%. (REUTERS)

Haryana on Tuesday recorded nine fatalities and 1,081 new Covid-19 infections, the health bulletin stated.

The death toll has mounted to 1,601 and the total number of positive cases has risen to 1, 44, 302.

Of the nine deaths, three people succumbed to the virus in Hisar, two in Gurugram and one each in Faridabad, Rewari, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

Apart from that, 1,154 more patients have been cured in the past 24 hours, taking overall recoveries to 1,32,382. The number of active cases stand at 10,319. The doubling rate in Haryana was 38 days on Tuesday also, while the recovery rate was 91.74% and fatality rate 1.11%.

As per the bulletin, Gurugram reported 250 new infections, Faridabad 168, Rewari 72, Hisar 85, Mahendergarh 50, Kurukshetra 37, Sonepat 42, Panchkula 17, Rohtak 41, Sirsa 40, Jind 33, Yamunanagar 25, Jhajjar 26, Ambala 40, Karnal 23, Panipat 24, Palwal 15, Bhiwani 35, Fatehabad 21, Kaithal 18, and Charkhi Dadri 19.