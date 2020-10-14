Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Nine deaths, 1,081 new infections in Haryana

Nine deaths, 1,081 new infections in Haryana

Of the nine deaths, three people succumbed to the virus in Hisar, two in Gurugram and one each in Faridabad, Rewari, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The doubling rate in Haryana was 38 days on Tuesday also, while the recovery rate was 91.74% and fatality rate 1.11%. (REUTERS)

Haryana on Tuesday recorded nine fatalities and 1,081 new Covid-19 infections, the health bulletin stated.

The death toll has mounted to 1,601 and the total number of positive cases has risen to 1, 44, 302.

Of the nine deaths, three people succumbed to the virus in Hisar, two in Gurugram and one each in Faridabad, Rewari, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

Apart from that, 1,154 more patients have been cured in the past 24 hours, taking overall recoveries to 1,32,382. The number of active cases stand at 10,319. The doubling rate in Haryana was 38 days on Tuesday also, while the recovery rate was 91.74% and fatality rate 1.11%.

As per the bulletin, Gurugram reported 250 new infections, Faridabad 168, Rewari 72, Hisar 85, Mahendergarh 50, Kurukshetra 37, Sonepat 42, Panchkula 17, Rohtak 41, Sirsa 40, Jind 33, Yamunanagar 25, Jhajjar 26, Ambala 40, Karnal 23, Panipat 24, Palwal 15, Bhiwani 35, Fatehabad 21, Kaithal 18, and Charkhi Dadri 19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Oct 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Oct 13, 2020 23:54 IST
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Oct 13, 2020 23:31 IST

latest news

Case against Gurnam Charuni for using derogatory language against PM
Oct 14, 2020 01:59 IST
Nine deaths, 1,081 new infections in Haryana
Oct 14, 2020 01:55 IST
With AQI crossing 300, five Haryana cities fare worse than Delhi
Oct 14, 2020 01:59 IST
Odisha’s new Lokayukta rules that protect identity of officials sparks row
Oct 14, 2020 01:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.