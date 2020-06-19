Nine deaths, 217 more test positive in Punjab

Punjab on Friday reported nine deaths and 217 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 3,832, as per the bulletin released by the state government. The state has so far reported 92 deaths.

While Amritsar and Jalandhar reported two deaths each, Moga, Barnala, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Patiala and Tarn Taran districts had one fatality each.

A 107-year-old man and three other patients succumbed to Covid-19 at Amritsar hospitals. “The 107-year-old man of Golden Temple area, was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on June 17. As he complained of breathlessness, his Covid-19 test was conducted and the reports came out to be positive. The patient also had co-morbidities and he died on Friday,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore, adding that he is the oldest man in Punjab to succumb of Covid-19.

Three other people — a 68-year-old man of Katra Khazana, 53-year-old woman of Uttam Nagar on Sultanwind Road and 64-year-old man of Gujrati Basti, died of the disease at private hospitals.

Besides, Amritsar district reported 42 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 27 are community transmission cases.

Pathankot deputy commissioner GS Khaira said two more people of the district tested positive for Covid-19.

50-YEAR-OLD CANCER PATIENTS DIES IN MOGA

A 50-year-old Covid-19 patient from Moga, who was also suffering from liver cancer, died on Thursday night. Civil surgeon Dr Amarjeet Kaur Bajwa said that Tajinder Singh of Moga was admitted at Mohandai Oswal Hospital in Ludhiana for cancer treatment on June 17. “He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning but during the day he tested positive. He passed away at 10.30pm on Thursday. The district administration conducted the cremation as per the protocol,” she said.

Meanwhile, five persons of Kotkapura town in Faridkot tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that of them, two residents of Prem Nagar are contacts of a positive patient admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

A 17-year-old girl from Fazilka town also tested positive on Friday. The patient has no recent travel history but her parents visited Delhi and their samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

A 33-year-old Barnala resident succumbed to Covid-19 at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Model Town, Ludhiana. Besides, 25 persons, of which 22 were from Ludhiana, tested positive.

WITH 78 CASES, JALANDHAR SEES BIGGEST SINGLE-DAY SPIKE

In the biggest single-day spike so far, 78 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar on. Officials said 26 persons were contacts of positive patients, 7 people were domestic travellers, 6 cops, 7 pregnant ladies, 2 prisoners and 30 new patients who were tested positive of virus infection.

EIGHT NEW CASES IN PATIALA

Eight persons have been tested positive in Patiala district on Friday. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said among positive cases, five were from Patiala and one each from Nabha, Patran and Rajpura.

One person died and 12 tested positive for coronavirus in Sangrur on Friday. These patients included police personnel, migrant labourers and some contacts of old Covid-19 victims. The health department officials said that a 75-year-old woman Saddiqan of Malerkotla had died at CMC Ludhiana on June 17 but the death was counted on Friday.

Five more people from Kapurthala tested positive for COVID-19 in Kapurthala while one patient from Kapurthala died in PGI.

Six people, including a family of migrant workers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Muktsar district on Friday. Epidemiologist Dr Vikram Kumar said a family of migrant labourers, comprising four members, including a four-year-old child had tested positive. The family had come to Punjab from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Two other patients had a travelled from Delhi. The patients were admitted at an isolation facility in Muktsar city.

In Bathinda, three fresh cases of coronavirus cases, including a woman, were reported on Friday. A spokesperson of the district administration said two of the patients had come from Uttar Pradesh while one had travelled from Gurugram.

Besides, five more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Hoshiarpur

23 Ferozepur zila parishad

staffers home quarantined

Twenty-three employees of the Ferozepur zila parishad have been home quarantined after additional deputy commissioner (development) Ravinder Pal Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Ferozepur ADC (general) Ravinder Singh said tracing of other possible infected persons is still on.

Prior to his test, the official was discharging duties at his ZP complex office, including distributing cheques among beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and meeting public.

KHAMANO DSP OFFICE CLOSED AFTER COMPUTER OPERATOR TESTS +VE

Patiala: The deputy superintendent office of Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib district has been closed temporarily after its computer operator tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The 30-year-old woman constable is presently admitted to Gian Sagar hospital in Banur.

DSP Dharampal Singh, who self isolated himself, said the office has been closed as a precautionary measure.