Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Nine districts account for 66% of new 1,818 infections in Haryana

Nine districts account for 66% of new 1,818 infections in Haryana

The fresh cases pushed the state’s patient tally to 70,099; recoveries reach 55,889

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 03:37 IST

By HT Correspondents,

An anganwadi worker delivers medicine to a woman in a containment zone in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Haryana on Thursday reported 1,818 new coronavirus infections with nine districts, each with more than 100 cases, accounting for 66% of the fresh cases.

They are Gurugram (224), Sonepat (190), Faridabad (150), Panipat and Panchkula (128 each), Sirsa (115), Karnal (112), Hisar (111) and Kurukshetra (100). The fresh infections pushed the state’s patient tally to 70,099.

As per a medical bulletin, 19 infected persons – three each from Karnal and Kurukshetra, two each from Gurugram, Ambala, Hisar, Yamunanagar and Jind and one each from Faridabad, Sirsa and Panchkula – succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

The bulletin said that 1,014 recoveries were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of those recovered to 55,889. The number of active cases stood at 13,470. The recovery rate came down to about 79% and the fatality rate was 1.06%. The bulletin said there were 244 critically ill patients in the state, including 37 on ventilator support.



Several other districts also reported substantial number of new infections. They are Rewari (94), Ambala and Yamunanagar (92 each), Mahendergarh (61), Jind (60) and Fatehabad (50).

Among other districts, Kaithal reported 41 new infections followed by Rohtak (32), Jhajjar (28), Bhiwani (26), Palwal (22), Nuh (15) and Charkhi Dadri (10).

Congress’ Sonepat MLA Surender Panwar’s son and his two staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta discharged from hospital

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after being testing positive for Covid-19, was discharged on Thursday. He reached his Panchkula residence in the evening, officials said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Haryana chief secretary sets target of ‘zero stubble burning’
Sep 04, 2020 03:41 IST
Nine districts account for 66% of new 1,818 infections in Haryana
Sep 04, 2020 03:37 IST
‘Life threat’ to Kalayat SDM, FIR registered
Sep 04, 2020 03:35 IST
Father among two held for molesting 12-year-old girl in Rohtak
Sep 04, 2020 03:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.