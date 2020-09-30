Sections
Nine illegal establishments sealed in Ludhiana

This included eateries, grocery stores and a clinic

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An MC team sealing illegal establishments at Model Town Extension Block A in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday sealed nine illegal commercial establishments in the residential area of Model Town Extension A block (BCM school Road) including eateries, grocery stores and a clinic.

As per information, a resident of the area had established two shops on the road, which the locals opposed and filed a complaint with the MC. Following this, the civic body did not allow the resident to open the shops.

Then, the resident filed a complaint against the other shops running on the same road, and also filed a complaint in court, following which the MC sealed the other shops as well.

Building inspector Jagdeep Singh said, “The department had received a complaint against illegal commercial activities in the residential area, following which the shops were sealed on Wednesday.”



Tenants of kiosks issued last warning to pay rent

The civic body has issued a last warning to the tenants of over 200 MC kiosks near Cheema Chowk to submit pending rent, failing which they will be sealed.

As per MC officials, the tenants have not submitted the rent for years, and an amount of over Rs 1 crore is pending.

Tehbazaari inspector Naresh Bobby said, “We had issued notices to the tenants around a month ago, and an announcement has been made in the area that the kiosks will be sealed if the tenants fail to submit the amount in the coming few days. Few of the tenants submitted the pending amount on Wednesday.”

