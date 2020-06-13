Nine people test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali district

Nine people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Dera Bassi and Phase-10 here on Saturday, taking the district count to 158.

Eight people tested positive in Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi while one person tested positive in Phase 10.

All eight persons, who tested positive in Mubarakpur, are the neighbours and family members of a 43-year-old man who had tested positive upon returning from Delhi, said civil surgeon Manjit Singh, adding that the area had been sealed and the patients shifted to Banur.

“Another person, who was being treated at a private hospital for renal problems in Phase 10 has tested positive,” added the civil surgeon.

Of the 158 patients in Mohali, 117 have recovered and three have died. There are now 38 active cases in the district.

68-year-old woman shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital

A 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Zirakpur on Friday, has been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

The woman had recently returned from Saharanpur in UP after visiting her daughter. She was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after she complained of breathlessness and now has been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, he said.