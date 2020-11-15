Nine report to Chandigarh PGIMER with injuries on Diwali

This Diwali night, PGIMER, Chandigarh, attended to seven cases of eye injuries and two of burns caused by firecrackers.

Their number last year was 20, including five burns cases. According to a hospital statement, this year, while four were major injuries, three were minor and all patients were stable.

Three of the patients are from Punjab, two from Haryana and one each from Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.

The burns patients – a man from Mohali and a woman from Una, Himachal Pradesh, suffered a superficial facial burn and an oral cavity deep burn, respectively. While the man is at the plastic surgery ICU, the woman is in the trauma ICU and on ventilator support.

At GMCH, Sector 32, a 25-year-old man from Punjab reported with a mild injury. He was treated and discharged.

The emergency wing at GMSH, Sector 16, received nine cases of burns, eight of them on hands. Besides, eight patients also reported with eye injuries. “Dr Swati Sharma, eye surgeon on duty during Diwali night, dealt with a 23-year-old man named Lalit from Maloya. He had lid and corneal lacerations, along with corneal burns, and underwent lid repair and debridement of corneal foreign bodies,” said an official statement from the UT health department.

Ajay Kumar, a 28-year-old man from Dhanas, underwent the same surgery. Last year, the hospital had attended to 18 patients with different eye injuries.

14 injured in Mohali

In Mohali, 14 people were injured while bursting firecrackers, as compared to 44 residents suffering injuries last year.

The patients were treated for superficial burns at various government health facilities in Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi, Dhakoli, Kurali, Mullanpur and Zirakpur and discharged after first-aid.

Mohali senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Areet Kaur said all five patients from Mohali city were children, while four patients were from Kharar, three from Dera Bassi and two from Zirakpur. None of the patients had eye injuries.

The Panchkula health department confirmed that there were no burns cases at the civil hospital on Saturday night.