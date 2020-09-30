Nine succumb to Covid, 376 test +ve in Chandigarh tricity

Nine more people succumbed to Covid-19 while 376 tested positive in the tricity on Wednesday.

Chandigarh recorded four deaths and 129 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 215 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 9,813.

The UT’s total tally has reached 11,938, of which 1,963 are still active. The death toll stands at 162.

All those who died were men, and included a 30-year-old from Dhanas. Others were aged 48, 49 and 61 and belonged to Manimajra, Sector 41 and Sector 50, respectively.

5 succumb, 134 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali district reported the maximum number of deaths and cases. While five people succumbed, taking the toll to 194, 134 tested positive, with which the count reached 10,387.

Bulk of the fresh cases (101) surfaced in Mohali city. Also 240 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries and active cases to 8,469 and 1,724, respectively.

Those who died included a 70-year-old woman from Phase 3 and a 75-year-old woman from Dasmesh Nagar in Kharar.

Other were two men, aged 61 and 66, from Cholta village and Sector 78, respectively, and a 52-year-old woman from Dappar in Lalru. All had comorbidities.

No death in P’kula, 113 cases surface

Panchkula reported no casualty while 113 new cases surfaced.

The total stands at 5,992, while the toll remained 86.

As many as 774 cases are still active while 5,132 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection.