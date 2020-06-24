Nine Tablighi Jamaat members released on conditional bail from Ambala Central Jail

The nine Tablighi Jamaat members arrested by the Haryana police for violating the lockdown norms in May were released on conditional bail from the Ambala Central Jail on Wednesday.

The nine accused: Sheikh Mustafa (46), Mohd. Nabir Ansari (26), Mohd Ghani (71), Mohd Wasir (52), Mansoor Alam (52), Mohd Bhojrai (66), Faizul Haq (51), Mohd Yasini (63) of Nepal and Mohd Raifsan (35) of Sri Lanka, were granted conditional bail.

Their counsel Mohammad Danish said, “They have been granted conditional bail by the court under Section 439 (special powers of high court or court of session regarding bail) of the CrPC on Friday on the condition that they shall not leave the country without prior permission of the trial court, till the trial is over.”

“The court granted them bail on furnishing bail bonds of Rs 1 lakh each with sureties of the like amount. They have shared their current address and active contact numbers with the court,” he added.

A copy of the order states that the counsel had argued, “The accused/applicants had come to Ambala for religious purpose on March 10, much before the lockdown was imposed and the same was informed to the authorities. They were quarantined on March 30, since they were following directions, they have been arrested illegally.”

A case had been registered against the accused on the complaint of security inspector Rajesh Kumar at Mahesh Nagar police station in April.

The complainant had stated that some people had come from Delhi to Madina Masjid, Shivpuri Colony, Ambala cantonment for some religious purpose and had violated the lockdown norms.