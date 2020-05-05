Nine test positive in Chandigarh, Covid-19 count reaches 111

Sections
Seven cases are from Bapudham Colony, while one case each was reported from Sector 30B and Dhanas

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

So far, 55 people have been found infected in Bapudham Colony, which accounts for almost 50% cases in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO )

Nine new coronavirus cases were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning, taking the UTs Covid-19 count to 111.

Of the newly diagnosed patients, seven are from Bapudham Colony while one patient each is from Sector 30B and Dhanas.

Positive cases in the UT drastically increased after a chain of community transmissions were detected in the congested low-income residential area in Sector 26’s Bapudham Colony.

7.6% OF THOSE TESTED FOUND POSITIVE



Statistics show that between April 24 to May 4, 944 persons were tested in the UT, of which 7.6% people were found infected. However, before that only 4% people where found Covid-19 positive among the 734 persons tested.



So far, 55 people have been found infected in Bapudham Colony, which accounts for almost 50% cases in Chandigarh. The entire area has been declared as containment zone by UT administration.

So far, 19 cases have been reported from Sector 30, five each from Sector 21 and Sector 33, and three each from Sector 37, 38 and 53.

DIP IN RECOVERY RATE

Since April 25, six persons have been discharged, which accounts for 28% patients. The overall recovery rate has fallen from 46% to 20% after the spike in cases from the UT. With only one death recorded due to Covid-19 till date, the mortality rate is 0.98%.

