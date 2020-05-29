Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Nine test positive in Kangra, Hamirpur; Himachal’s Covid-19 tally touches 290

Nine test positive in Kangra, Hamirpur; Himachal’s Covid-19 tally touches 290

Five cases reported from Hamirpur, four from Kangra

Updated: May 29, 2020 11:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

(Representative Image/Nitin Kanotra / HT)

Nine people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 290.

Five cases were reported from Hamirpur and four from Kangra. “With this, the active cases have gone up to 208,” said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal.

Hamirpur deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said among the five patients from the district is a 34-year-old man, who had returned from Delhi; a 32-year-old woman from Mumbai; a husband-wife duo aged 31 and 28, who had travelled back from Ahmadabad; and a 57-year-old man who had returned from Kota in Rajasthan.

All of them were under institutional quarantine. Their primary contacts are being traced.



The four patients from Kangra include three men and a woman.

75-year-old hospitalised

“One of the patients, a 75-year-old man, who had returned from Delhi four days ago, suffers from renal failure. He had earlier been placed under home quarantine but now has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, Mandi,” deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

The other patients were under institutional quarantine.

105 cases in six days

Himachal is witnessing the second wave of cases since May 4 with 250 people testing positive for the virus. As many as 105 cases have been reported in the last six days.

So far, 290 cases have been reported in the state, including five fatalities. Three men and two women are among the dead.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 98 cases followed by Kangra with 73 cases. A total of 32 cases have been reported in Una, 23 in Solan, 20 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu. As many as 73 people have recovered so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GMU Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 58 vacancies of professors and other teaching posts, earn up to 2.18 lakh
May 29, 2020 12:49 IST
Domestic violence sees surge as people forced to stay home amid Covid-19
May 29, 2020 12:48 IST
Boston based man ‘pours’ wine in the most unusual manner. Watch
May 29, 2020 12:43 IST
World Junior Championships rescheduled to January next year: BWF
May 29, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.