Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival to commence from October 29

Ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival to commence from October 29

The ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held online from October 29 to November 4. The DIFF has announced an initial lineup of 10 films,...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 19:36 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times

The ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held online from October 29 to November 4.

The DIFF has announced an initial lineup of 10 films, six feature documentaries and four narrative features.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ninth edition of the DIFF will be held online from October 29 to November 4. DIFF is the first major film festival in India to launch a digital edition,” said the organisers - Dharamshala- based film makers Ritu Sarin and Tenzin Sonam - the organisers of the festival.

The documentaries to be screened include 76 Days, Pearl of the Desert, A Rifle and a Bag, The Kingmaker, Softie, and Welcome to Chechnya. The four features narratives in the lineup are Corpus Christie, Identifying Features, Air Conditioner and Shell and Joint.

The DIIF panel will include film writer and critic Namrata Joshi in conversation with writers Varun Grover and screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi about screenwriting in the Indian independent film space.

Award-winning producer and director Shrihari Sathe will talk to south Asian filmmakers — Mostafa Sarwar Farooki (Bangladesh), Deepak Rauniyar (Nepal), Geethu Mohandas (India), Afia Nathaniel (Pakistan) and Tashi Gyeltshen (Bhutan) about their personal journeys and the common challenges that filmmakers from the subcontinent face and what it takes to find audiences worldwide even after making successful first films.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 20:21 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
Oct 05, 2020 20:32 IST
Donald Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release
Oct 05, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Lone senior citizens robbed in Pune
Oct 05, 2020 20:40 IST
Uttarakhand’s new sports policy proposes cess on liquor to develop facilities
Oct 05, 2020 20:37 IST
Former BJP MLA among others held for ransacking PMC office
Oct 05, 2020 20:33 IST
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
Oct 05, 2020 20:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.