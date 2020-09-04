No challan for not wearing mask while driving alone in Chandigarh

The UT administration has instructed the police not to issue challan to a person for not wearing a mask while driving a car and travelling alone.

UT adviser Manoj Parida on Friday tweeted that instructions for the same have been issued to the Chandigarh Police.

However, he clarified this won’t apply to two-wheeler riders. Officiating senior superintendent of police (traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Traffic cops have been instructed not to stop car drivers for this infraction from now on.”

The Union Health Ministry had clarified that it is not mandatory for a person driving a car and travelling alone to wear a mask.