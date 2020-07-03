Sections
Home / Chandigarh / No clarity on pending exams yet, PU initiates admission process for 2020-21

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:32 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hndustan Times Chandigarh

As compared to previous years, the admission process was delayed this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In 2019, the classwork for the new session had already started in July. (HT FILE)

Panjab University (PU) has initiated the admission process for the 2020-21 academic session even though thousands of students enrolled here and in affiliated colleges await a decision on semester exams.

A notice was issued regarding the admissions on Wednesday. Students including those who have already applied for various entrance tests at PU are required to submit an online admission form for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses by August 8, 2020, a tentative date given by the university. Students can submit the admission form irrespective of the declaration of result of qualifying exam or entrance test.

For detailed information on courses, eligibility criteria and number of seats, PU will release a handbook in the first week of July.

Dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla said, “We have initiated the admission process for the upcoming session. For examinations we are waiting for the directions of the University Grants Commission (UGC).”



As compared to previous years, the admission process was delayed this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In 2019, the classwork for the new session had already started in July.

How will the students react to the new development remains a question. Professor Rajat Sandhir of the biochemistry department said, “I think the university has taken the right step by initiating the admission process without any further delay. But I think the response [from the students] will not be good as many examinations are still pending.”

Professor Navdeep Goyal, chairperson of the physics department, said, “In the best interest of the students and the university, at least the schedule for admission of ongoing classes with online teaching should be given out immediately.”

PU’s Common Entrance Test (CET, PG) is scheduled for July 27 and 28, and CET (UG) is scheduled for August 1.

