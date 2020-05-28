No class–no fee: Parents protest outside Mohali school, no response from authorities

Sections
Parents had gathered outside the school to get a response to the memorandum submitted by them on May 22, asking the school to revoke the hike in tuition fee, and waiver of development fee for this financial year, to which the school has yet to reply

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Parents protesting outside St Xavier’s High School in Sector 71, Mohali, on Wednesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Raising slogans of ‘no class–no fee’, parents protested outside St Xavier’s High School in Sector 71, Mohali.

Parents had gathered outside the school to get a response to the memorandum submitted by them on May 22, asking the school to revoke the hike in tuition fee, and waiver of development fee for this financial year, to which the school has yet to reply.

Even though parents kept protesting, holding aloft posters and banners, for about 45 minutes to meet the principal, but no school authority met them. They even locked the school gate from inside to prevent parents from entering the school building.

“We had urged the school to begin online classes, but the management was not keen on it. The school has been issuing only a worksheet on a weekly basis which they upload to the website, without any intimation whatsoever to parents or students. They have not lent any support to resolve issues,” said a parent, Praveen Singh Dadwal.



Another parent Raman Arora said, “We are ready to pay the fee provided the school starts online classes. But demanding a hike in tuition fee is not justified during this Covid crisis.”

No authority from the school was ready to talk to parents or the media. Sanjay Chauhan, a school employee, who was present on the occasion, said the case regarding paying of fees is pending in Punjab and Haryana high court and the school will follow directives of the court.

