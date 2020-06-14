Sections
Home / Chandigarh / No compromise on paddy, wheat MSP, says Sukhbir

No compromise on paddy, wheat MSP, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal said on Saturday that his party would never compromise on the assured procurement of paddy and wheat by the government agencies at the minimum support price (MSP) as it was a question of life and death for farmers.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal said on Saturday that his party would never compromise on the assured procurement of paddy and wheat by the government agencies at the minimum support price (MSP) as it was a question of life and death for farmers.

“This was a question of life and death for our peasantry. The SAD is in the government at the Centre to ensure that the interests of Punjabis in general and the farmers and the other poor segments are fully safeguarded,” said Sukhbir in a statement, adding that he saw no threat to the present MSP regime at this stage.

“But if at any stage, the MSP and assured procurement are tinkered with, the SAD will not remain a mute witness to such injustice and will fight till the injustice is vacated. The SAD is fully conscious of the party’s historic role as the voice and the conscience of the people in every sphere --- from the farmers interests to the federal structure in the country. We will live up to those traditions and those expectations in every sphere,” said the SAD chief.

He said the party will never be a party to any decision that seeks to change or dilute this arrangement. “I and my party was ready for everything in case the farmers’ interests come under threat from any adverse change in the present arrangement of official purchase. The SAD will go to any length, including launching mass action, in order to protect the rights and the interests of every Punjabi, including and especially the farmers who are the backbone of Punjab’s identity, ” he said.



The SAD chief said that the procurement system in the country needs to be further strengthened and refined and its scope widened. It is necessary to diversify the range of the MSP regime in order to diversify agriculture, a key requirement for providing a boost to India’s rural economy, he asserted.

