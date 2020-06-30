Sections
No contract extension for over 200 multi-tasking staffers at PU

The workers staged a protest on Tuesday outside the administrative block of the university demanding extension

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:55 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Over 200 multi-tasking employees working on a contractual basis at Panjab University are left in the lurch after the varsity decided not to extend their services.

The multi-tasking staffers said that they received calls from their respective branch and department heads asking them not to attend offices from July 1 as no extension is being given to them after June.

On this, the workers staged a protest on Tuesday outside the administrative block of the university demanding extension.

Sanjay Kumar who has been working as a multi-tasking employee at Panjab University for three years said that no prior notice was given to him and others. “We were only informed through calls to not attend duties from July 1.”



Multi-tasking staffers are recruited on a contract basis and they are given extension after a few months. There are around 250 such staffers working at PU’s departments and other branches. They said that the last extension was given to them in May for the month of June. Before this, they were given an extension of three months in March.

“It is hard to find a new job at this time. I have a family. How am I to feed them,” asked Sunil Kumar who is working as MTS at PU from April 2019.

The staffers said that despite regular employees attending offices on a rotational basis, they have been coming to work regularly without any leave.

Panjab University, registrar, Professor Karamjeet Singh said, “Their term has ended on June 30. As minimal staff is needed during these days, we will retain them when the need will arise.”

