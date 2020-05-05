Sections
No Covid-19 case in Mohali for two days, active cases stand at 50

So far, 95 people have tested positive in the district, of which 43 have been cured and two died

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said they received reports of around 60 persons on Tuesday, all of which have come back negative. (HT FIILE)

No fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case was reported from Mohali for the second consecutive day, on Tuesday.

So far, 95 people have tested positive in the district, of which 43 have been cured and two have died. The tally of active cases currently stands at 50.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “We received reports of around 60 persons on Tuesday, all of which have come back negative. We have sent 81 samples again whose reports we will get tomorrow. The 50 patients who are currently undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, are stable and responding well to treatment.”

The civil surgeon appealed to people to not leave their homes and only go out if there is an urgent need. He also asked them to visit hospitals only in case of serious problem.



He said they should contact the health department’s helpline 104 for expert advice. He also asked everyone to wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

