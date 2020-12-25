Sections
No Covid casualty reported, 106 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

Mohali district reported 48 cases, followed by 36 in Chandigarh and 22 in Panchkula

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The tricity reported no Covid-19 death on Friday, while 106 people tested positive.

Mohali district reported 48 cases, followed by 36 in Chandigarh and 22 in Panchkula.

Mohali’s total has reached 17,849, of which 1,530 cases are active. While 15,984 patients have recovered, including 67 discharged on Friday, 335 have died.

Chandigarh has reported 19,345 cases so far, of which 345 are active. While 314 patients have died, 18,686 have recovered, including 52 discharged on Friday.

In Panchkula, 9,848 people have tested positive so far, of whom 9,471 have been cured and 140 have died. There are 237 active cases.

