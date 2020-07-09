No eligible person to be devoid of pension: Punjab health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that no needy person should be devoid of pension and all eligible people should be provided pensions at their doorsteps.

Various public welfare camps were organised in 50 wards of Mohali wherein pension forms were filled and sanction letters were distributed among eligible persons.

Sidhu was speaking at a camp held in front of Gurudwara Sri Kalgidhar Singh Sabha, Phase 4.

The minister added that sanction letters concerning aged persons, widow/widower, disabled, and dependent children pensions were disbursed in the camps. The Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna cards were also distributed.

The minister also visited the camps organised at Phase 2 and Madanpura Chowk and distributed the pension sanction letters.

He said that as people are afraid to go to government offices owing to the pandemic, the government is organising camps to provide the facility at their doorsteps. The occasion also saw the distribution of sanction letters concerning the pensions sanctioned by the social security, women and child development department.

The minister exhorted people to take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, washing hands as often as possible, and maintaining social distance.