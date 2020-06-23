No exams for students of higher, technical education institutions in Haryana

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Tuesday decided that the examinations for final and intermediate semesters of all courses in higher and technical education institutions of the state will not be held.

On June 12, the Haryana government had decided to hold final year examinations in universities, colleges and technical education institutions from July 1 to 31. The examinations were deferred after the government received a large number of representations asking it to reconsider the decision.

As per an order issued by the higher and technical education principal secretary on Tuesday all students will be promoted to the next semester with 50% weightage given to internal assessment and assignments and 50% weightage given to the marks attained in previous examinations.

The examination of final year students, promotion of intermediate year students to the next semester or year and award of practical examinations in all polytechnics of the state will also be held in a similar manner.

The same formula will be applicable in case of distance education or private students.

However, the students will have an opportunity to improve their grades once the situation normalises.

VARSITIES HAVE DISCRETION TO HOLD EXAMS

The government has allowed universities to conduct online examinations at their own discretion, in case they are well-prepared and equipped.

The universities must also ensure that all students are able to take online examinations after intimating the respective departments.

The order said students with academic arrears in previous examinations may also be exempted from examinations and promoted to the next semester. Reappear students will be given marks on the basis of their average in previous examinations.

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT FOR FIRST YEARS

First-year students will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. As practical examinations have not been conducted, marks will be awarded as an average of all previous practical examinations or 80% average of the theory examination marks of previous semesters, whichever is higher.

Admissions to university teaching departments shall be conducted at the level of individual universities.

At undergraduate levels and postgraduate levels, centralised online admissions for colleges will be conducted by the higher education department, the order said.