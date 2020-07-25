Sections
No fee to be charged this session at govt schools: Punjab CM

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, announced that government schools in state will not charge any admission, re-admission or tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, announced that government schools in state will not charge any admission, re-admission or tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic session on account of the Covid-19 crisis.

As far as private schools are concerned, the state government had already moved court, said the CM.

Captain, while addressing #AskCaptain session, announced provisional admission in Class 11 for the 31,000 Class 10 students in the open school system, who could not be promoted amid the covid crisis based on internal assessment, as no such assessment exists for them. He announced a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each to 335 students who scored above 98% in Class 12.

On restriction of two persons in a seven-seater vehicle, when buses are allowed to ply with full capacity, the CM said economic viability has forced government to allow this. But even now, passenger traffic is as low as 25-30% of normal, he said.



SWEET SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN ON AUG 2

Sweet shops in Punjab will be allowed to remain open on August 2, in view of Raksha Bandhan.

On movement of inter-state buses on the festival, the CM said there are no restrictions on buses as far as Punjab is concerned, but other states might have imposed curbs.

