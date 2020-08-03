Sections
Home / Chandigarh / No heavy rain in Chandigarh till mid-August: IMD

No heavy rain in Chandigarh till mid-August: IMD

Chances of light rain remain, though on the lower side, said the regional director

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Even as Chandigarh has received no rain for two days, chances of light showers, though low, will continue in the coming days, said the weatherman on Monday.

“An anticyclonic movement is present over the city which has formed an air lock. Chances of light rain (up to 20mm) remain, though on the lower side. Heavy rain (over 60mm) is not likely. The situation is likely to improve around mid-August,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 34.5°C on Sunday to 36.0°C on Monday and minimum temperature went up from 25.8°C to 27.8°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 36°C while minimum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal play siblings in Mosagallu, see pic
Aug 03, 2020 20:29 IST
Nearly 56% of Covid-19 patients below 40 years of age: Telangana health dept study
Aug 03, 2020 20:27 IST
Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 case count nears 27,000-mark; six die
Aug 03, 2020 20:25 IST
Sorry, boomers: Millennials and younger are new US majority
Aug 03, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.