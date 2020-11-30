No hike in parking rates in Chandigarh, for now

The imposition of hiked parking charges on hourly basis in Chandigarh is likely to be pushed to December end.

With contractors yet to offer all smart features in parking lots, the municipal corporation is preparing to issue fresh instructions, granting them another month.

“The contractors have not yet offered all smart features mandated as per terms and conditions. So, they cannot charge new hiked rates. We will be issuing a letter to them on Tuesday in this regard,” said SK Jain, additional commissioner, MC.

Earlier, in October, the MC had directed parking contractors to offer all smart features at 89 parking lots being run by them within one month. New parking charges were contingent on that, and were expected to kick in from December 1.

“While we will not be charging new parking rates from December 1, we will meet MC officials to discuss the issue on Tuesday. We have installed most of the smart features,” said, Vikas Pandey, manager, Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the contractor for Zone 2.

Some of the smart features that are to be offered include e-ticketing, HD night-vision CCTV cameras at exit/entry points, smart card based daily and monthly passes, provision for e-payment, LED display of real-time occupancy at entry points, and online booking of parking space through app.

Notably, the MC, succumbing to the contactors’ threat of withdrawing from parking management, in its General House meet held on November 27 had decided to allow licence fee relaxation for September, October and November, ranging from 45% to 65% of actual fee. In the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown, the MC had already given a complete licence fee exemption for April and May. The civic body had then allowed the contractors to deposit 35-45% of the actual allotted fee from June 1 to August 31.

Charges depend upon parking duration

After the new rates kick in, parking fee for the first four hours will remain the same as the flat rates charged right now: ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers.

Thereafter, these will be doubled to ₹10 and ₹20, respectively. The charges will further be doubled to ₹20 and ₹40, respectively, if vehicles are kept parked beyond 12 hours. However, there will be free entry for pick and drop in the first 10 minutes.

At Elante Mall, Piccadily Square Mall and Fun Republic, flat rate of ₹20 and ₹40 will be charged for two- and four-wheelers, respectively. All parking lots will also allow day passes for multiple entries besides monthly passes.

Parking lots in the city have been divided into two zones: 32 in Zone 1 and 57 in Zone 2. The MC had auctioned both zones for around ₹10 crore annually.