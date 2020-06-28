No let-up as Haryana sees 402 fresh cases, tally nears 14,000

Faridabad has 1,554 active cases, the highest in the state. (ht photo)

Haryana on Sunday registered 402 fresh Covid-19 cases in 20 districts and five fatalities in three districts, said the health bulletin.

With that, the state’s Covid count mounted to 13,829, while the death toll reached 223.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dhirender Khadgata said that BJP’s Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha had also tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

On Sunday, one patient died in Gurugram and two each lost their lives in Faridabad and Sonepat districts.

In Gurugram, as many as 84 Covid-19 patients have died, followed by 73 in Faridabad and 18 in Sonepat. No patient has so far died of coronavirus in Mahendergarh, Nuh, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Panchkula, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

On Sunday, while Faridabad district recorded maximum 131 fresh infections, Gurugram saw 88 cases, Sonepat 38, and Rewari 27.

Among other districts with new cases were Mahendergarh (19), Palwal (11), Hisar (10), Jhajjar, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri (9 each), Bhiwani (8), Kaithal (7), Ambala and Panipat (5 each), Fatehabad (4), Panchkula ( 3), Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar (2 each), and Sirsa (1).

As per the bulletin, Jind and Karnal districts didn’t record any fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 445 patients also recovered from the disease with a maximum of 279 people walking out of hospitals in the worst-hit Gurugram district.

Now, Gurugram has 1,326 active cases, while Faridabad has the highest 1,554 active cases in the state.

On Sunday, the bulletin said, all 22 Haryana districts had active cases with Fatehabad district having the least 16 such cases. Sonepat district had 477 active cases, while Bhiwani’s tally of active cases was 287 and Rewari 175.

Active cases ranged between 16 and 93 in other 17 districts.

Also, there were 72 critically ill patients (27 in Faridabad and 18 in Rohtak) in Haryana. While 53 were on oxygen support, 19 were put on ventilator support.

The bulletin stated the recovery rate in the state had reached 64.48% and the cases were doubling in 14 days. The number of tests conducted per million stood at 9,955 on Sunday.

Though the bulletin mentioned limited cases, 16 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat district on Sunday, said chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma.

Similarly, 14 people, including five members of a family, were found infected in Karnal, while Kaithal administration confirmed nine new cases. Eight people, including three workers of GBTL mill, have tested positive in Bhiwani and 14 in Rohtak. Sonepat DC Shyam Lal Punia said that a 73-year-old man from Ganaur’s Ashok Nagar area died due to Covid-19.