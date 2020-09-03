No let-up in surge as Haryana logs record Covid cases

Students leave an examination centre after appearing for JEE in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI)

Haryana on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike yet with 1,792 fresh cases of Covid-19 that also claimed 15 lives, pushing the death toll to 721, the health bulletin said.

In Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat districts, two patients each succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. One patient each in Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Hisar and Sirsa districts died of the infection that has been spreading at an alarming rate across the state.

The total number of people that have been tested positive until Wednesday has reached 68,218.

On August 1, the total Covid-19 cases were 35,758, which reached 64,732 on August 31 with the addition of 28,974 more cases in just a month.

Most cases in Panchkula district

Panchkula district reported 216 new cases, the highest in the state on Wednesday, a day after the district recorded near 100 cases. Ambala reported 96 cases, Yamunanagar 95, Kurukshetra 126 and Karnal 130 cases. Thus, 663 fresh cases out of the 1,792 were detected in five northern districts of the state.

As per the bulletin, Gurugram logged 184 new infections, Faridabad 152, Sonepat 27, Rewari 61, Rohtak 90, Panipat 142, Hisar 114, Palwal 23, Mahendergarh 36, Jhajjar 39, Bhiwani 89, Nuh 11, Sirsa 43, Fatehabad 27, Kaithal 89, and Charkhi Dadri 2. No case was reported in Jind on Wednesday.

2 deaths, 126 infections in Kurukshetra

Two people succumbed to Covid-19 in Kurukshetra on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 37 in the district. As per the health department, the deceased included a 60-year-old man from Ladwa, who had tested positive on August 31 and a 69-year-old man from Shahbad town. Both had been suffering from other ailments too.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said 126 new cases in the district have taken the number of infected persons to 1,971. There are 763 active cases at present and 1,171 people have been cured and discharged, he added.

1,040 cured in state

The state saw 1,040 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which took the number of those cured of Covid to 54,875.

Even as patients have been recovering from the infection and recovery rate has hovered above 80% for quite some time now, the number of active cases has been increasing. There were 6,396 active cases on August 2 and the number rose to a staggering 11,371 on August 31. The number of active Covid-19 cases was 12,622 on Wednesday, up from 11,885 on Tuesday.

Infected MLA hospitalised

Two days after BJP’s Jind MLA Krishan Middha tested positive for the virus, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday.

The senior medical officer said the MLA has mild symptoms, but as a precautionary measure, he was shifted to the hospital, where Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior leaders are undergoing treatment.

Karnal declares KCGMCH Covid hospital

Karnal district administration has declared Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said from now KCGMCH will treat Covid patients and that 150 had already been admitted.

On Wednesday, 61 new infections were reported in Karnal and 75 patients got discharged. The number of infected persons in the district has reached 3,188 and there are 1,029 active cases.