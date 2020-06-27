Sections
Home / Chandigarh / No liquor to be served in Chandigarh hotels till June 30

No liquor to be served in Chandigarh hotels till June 30

The decision was taken during the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT administration on Friday decided against the serving of liquor in restaurants and banquet halls till June 30.

The decision was taken during the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

The representation of the hotel owners’ associations to let them serve alcohol during functions was discussed. Though this has been allowed in Punjab, the UT has decided to wait till the present lockdown ends on June 30.

On June 8, restaurants and banquets halls were allowed to open albeit with caveats. Representatives of the hospitality industry contended that not allowing liquor was akin to additional financial burden.



The hotel and restaurant industry has been one of the worst hit in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the establishments shut for close to three months. Even now, claim hotel and restaurant owners, the occupancy rate is quite low. As restaurants have been instructed to close down by 9pm, many owners have opted not opening their premises at all.

Surprise inspections

For containing the spread of the covid-19 cases in the city from visitors coming to the city, the UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said in the meeting that he had already instructed the police and other officials to implement more strictly social distancing norms, the wearing of masks, etc. Surprise inspections will be made in all public places including Sukhna Lake to penalise violators, he added.

UT deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said in the meeting that in the last two days, more than 10,000 people had come into the city via trains, road and flights. He also said that 8,972 people had registered themselves on the official website, giving details of their travel plan and accommodation in Chandigarh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vini Mahajan replaces Karan Avtar to become Punjab’s first woman chief secy
Jun 27, 2020 01:45 IST
Students of Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology confused over e-exams
Jun 27, 2020 01:44 IST
Seven cops test positive for Covid-19 in Badlapur
Jun 27, 2020 01:34 IST
With only three plasma units left, PGIMER invites donors
Jun 27, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.