No losses from liquor sale in 2019-20, except during curfew days, says CM

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said the state excise department has not incurred any losses in 2019-20, except during the curfew period which are being assessed.

The CM made this statement after a meeting with excise department officials to ponder over the demand of liquor traders for amendment in the excise policy in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

The statement assumes significance as it comes at a time when the excise department is in the line of fire from the opposition alleging dwindling revenue receipts from liquor sale and contractors are trying to strike a bargain with the government.

As per figures released by the excise department, revenue recoveries by March 22 were Rs 5,222 crore, against the annual revenue quota of Rs. 5,676 crore, registering a shortfall of Rs 454 crore.

Giving details, a department release said that revenue receipts had shown marked increase since the Amarinder government took over the state in March 2017. The revenues increased from Rs 4,405.72 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 5,135.68 crore in 2017-18, registering a 16% increase.

Noting that in 2019-20, curfew was imposed from March 23, the officials said that all the fees (fixed licence fee and additional fixed licence fee) for 2020-21, which were to be deposited in the March could not be deposited. This included Rs 278 crore for renewed groups, Rs 68 crore from the newly allotted groups and another Rs 120 crore in routine receipts which could not be deposited on account of the curfew restrictions, they added.

Hence, Rs 466 crore was not received in March 2020 by the state exchequer, the release said.

Taking these figures into account, the actual receipts for the year would, in fact, turn out to be much higher than last year’s, the officials added.

The excise department also stated that all allotted vends in the state have now opened in the state, except those in the containment zones.

GoM MEETS LIQUOR CONTRACTORS

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Punjab government’s group of ministers (GoM) on Friday, liqour contractors demanded amendment in the excise policy for the current financial year, so as to avert their apprehended losses. The contractors are are demanding that the annual quota of liquor fixed at Rs 6,200 crore be reworked.