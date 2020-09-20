No Ludhiana schools sent nominations for ‘Inspire Awards-MANAK’ this year

No schools from Ludhiana have sent nominations for Inspire Awards - MANAK (million minds augmenting national aspirations and knowledge), instituted by the department of science and technology. Last year, six schools from the district had sent in innovative ideas.

Only 142 of 14,637 schools in Punjab have sent nominations this year. A district-wise nomination list shared by the department of science and technology with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) shows that while nominations were received from 16 districts, six districts did not send in any innovative idea.

To ensure that majority students from Classes 6 to 12 send nominations for the award, the SCERT director has written to all district education officers (secondary) and school principals to ask science and mathematics teachers to guide students and send in nominations before September 30. Those selected will be awarded ₹10,000 for their projects and will be asked to participate at district, state and national level exhibitions.

There are 536 middle, high and senior secondary schools and 80 CBSE-affiliated schools in the district.

District education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur said, “Students from our district participate in all competitions. I have directed teachers to ensure maximum students pitch innovative ideas for this award.”

Schools can register themselves on http://www.inspireawards-dst.gov.in and can email inspire@nifindia.org in case of queries.

What is Inspire Awards-MANAK?

It is an initiative to foster a culture of innovation and creative thinking among school students to address societal needs through science and technology.

The objective is to expose talented students to science at an early age (10-15 years or Standard 6-10) and help towards building a critical human resource pool for strengthening and expanding science and technology system and increase the research and development base.

The target is to get original technological ideas and innovations rooted in science and societal applications that solve daily life problems.