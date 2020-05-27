No new Covid-19 case in Chandigarh after 10 days

Sections
After a gap of 10 days, Chandigarh reported no fresh case of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The city has recorded 279 cases so far, of which 88 remain active. While 187 people have recovered, four people,...

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After a gap of 10 days, Chandigarh reported no fresh case of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The city has recorded 279 cases so far, of which 88 remain active. While 187 people have recovered, four people, including a newborn, have succumbed to the disease.

Bapu Dham Colony accounts for 74% of the total cases and 98% of the active. In fact after a change in testing strategy from May 23, the colony recorded 59 of its 206 cases within just four days. The first case in Chandigarh was recorded on March 18 and Bapu Dham Colony reported its first infection on April 24.

