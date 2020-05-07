Sections
Home / Chandigarh / No queues, crowds as Mohali liquor vends open after six weeks

No queues, crowds as Mohali liquor vends open after six weeks

Liquor contractors blamed the UT administration, saying people had already smuggled in liquor from Chandigarh into Mohali, in the absence of checks at borders.

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Mohali

A liquor vend wears a deserted look in Mohali on Thursday. (HT PHOTO )

Even as opening of liquor vends in Chandigarh and other parts of the country from May 4 made news, with long queues and even clashes with police reported outside such outlets, Mohali vends opening after six weeks on Thursday remained deserted. Liquor contractors blamed the UT administration for this, saying people had already smuggled liquor from Chandigarh into Mohali in the absence of checks at borders.

About 140 liquor vends in the district remained open from 7am to 3pm, but none reported major sales, unlike Chandigarh.

“We have already suffered a huge loss (because of the lockdown) and now blame Chandigarh authorities for opening the vends earlier on May 4 and collecting around Rs 20 crore a day. Mohali residents have been getting liquor from Chandigarh and no checks are being carried out at the borders,” said JP Singh, general manager of the Turtle Group owning 15 liquor vends here.

Another liquor contractor, Arjun Singh, said, “though our rates are more or less comparable with Chandigarh, the Punjab government should not have allowed home delivery. We should have also been given some relief as most of the migrant workers, our main customers for country liquor and regular segments have left the city.”



In his Wednesday order, deputy commissioner of Mohali, Girish Dayalan said vends could open from 7am to 3pm, but no shop would be open in the open in the containment areas of Jawahapur village in in Dera Bassi and Nayagaon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

UK economy faces deepest recession as PM Boris Johnson mulls ease in curbs
May 07, 2020 17:08 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary
May 07, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns and all the latest news
May 07, 2020 17:01 IST
Hollywood review: New Netflix series is a ludicrous version of La La Land
May 07, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.