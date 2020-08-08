No sense in denying people the joys of weekends at Sukhna Lake

The move by the Chandigarh administration to close the iconic Sukhna Lake, the city’s pride, on weekends seems to be a knee-jerk reaction to the rising Covid-19 count here.

At a time when smart thinking and planning is needed, keeping the lake out of bounds for visitors on weekends does not serve the purpose of reducing the rate of infections as no evidence exists of people contracting Covid-19 while visiting this place.

One fallout of this move is likely to have weekend crowds shifting to the markets or parks in the inner areas of the city, close to residential sectors, unlike the fairly isolated lake, leading to increased chance of infections.

At a time when people have been confined indoors, the lake offers residents breathing space, especially on weekends. Working people who do not get a chance to exercise on weekdays look forward eagerly to their tryst with the lake.

For regulars, this will translate to an inconvenient break from routine.

The powers that be have to exercise their imagination to smartly implement social distancing and other Covid-19 safety protocols.

Issuing tokens to visitors, regulating the crowds, checking temperatures of people entering the area, even offering free Covid-19 sampling – there are various checks that can be put in place to ensure people enjoy access to the Sukhna they love so much.

These are trying times, the authorities have to reassure people that life has some semblance of normalcy, allowing them to enjoy the peace and serenity that’s so much a part of Sukhna.

NO ENTRY

Is UT admin right in closing Sukhna lake on weekends?

Should the Sukhna lake remain closed to visitors on weekends? Send your response with photographs to chandigarh@hindustantimes.com with a photograph by August 14.