No shortage of funds for providing best healthcare to residents, says Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu

Ludhiana Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said there was no shortage of funds for providing best healthcare to residents amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said, “As demanded by the district administration, I have provided ₹1 crore out of my MPLAD fund to purchase medical equipment. This equipment was handed over to department officials in the presence of deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga, DDLG-cum-nodal officer Amit Bamby at the Zila Parishad office on Saturday.”

Bittu said he had asked the health department to provide a list of medical equipment required to fight the pandemic.

With the funds provided by the MP, the health department has purchased 15 infrared thermometers, five portable X-Ray machines 100mA, 100 oxygen cylinders, 100 regulators of oxygen cylinders, 24 stretchers, 90 pulse oximeter (alarm enabled), 28 Ambu bag, 35 multi para monitors, 10 crash carts, 3,300 nasal prongs, eight laryngoscope, four video laryngoscopes, 22 BiPAP with masks and wheelchairs.

Bittu said he will provide more funds if the department needed to purchase additional equipment. Claiming that there was no shortage of funds, he hailed the contribution of the doctors and other health officials, who have been on the forefront in the fight against Covid-19.

Agrawal said administration and health department officials were working 24X7 in a dedicated manner to ensure that there was no shortage of equipment in hospital.

He urged residents to stay indoors, not to believe in rumours on the social media and follow all directions of the state government.