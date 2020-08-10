Sections
No sympathy can be shown to drug peddlers: HC

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court said that persons accused of peddling drugs need to be dealt with firmly and no sympathy can be shown to them lest that should prove to be counter-productive and result in increased drug trafficking.

Dismissing a bail plea of an accused from Amritsar, the HC bench of justice HS Madaan observed that drug trafficking in the region is rising at an alarming rate, which has ruined lives of young men and women. “Drug peddlers, for a small monetary consideration, make youth use drugs for a small time excitement. The peddlers have destroyed the social fabric of our society and led youth to the wrongful path,” it observed, denying bail to the accused.

Accused Munish Kumar had sought bail. He was re-arrested in October 2018, after report forensic science report stated that recovery made from him was an intoxicant. He is accused of peddling drugs, a case was reported in September 2015 under Islamabad police station in district, and he was arrested.

Kumar was found in possession of 105gm intoxicating powder. Police had opposed bail stating that he was peddling drugs and is himself an addict. A challan has been filed against him and trial is underway.



