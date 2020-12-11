Sections
No time consuming electrical inspections of solar plants of up to 250 kWp: Chandigarh admin

Relief has been extended to residential category and government plants.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration is doing away with electrical inspections of residential category and government solar plants. (Hindustan Times)

For quick and trouble-free installation of roof top solar power plants here,the Chandigarh administration has scrapped time consuming electrical inspections for setting up plants of up to 250 kilowatts peak (kWp, the rate at which the system generates energy at peak performance).

The relief has been extended to residential category and government plants.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by UT adviser Manoj Parida with the heads of different departments, including UT electricity department, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (Crest), municipal corporation, urban planning department to improve their coordination.

Parida also directed that UT electricity department to give a technical feasibility report within seven days, which is expected to also speed up the process to install the plants.



The department currently takes around four months to give a report.

The administration has achieved a target of 37.5 MW against a target of 69 megawatt (MW) solar power generation that the ministry of new and renewable energy has set for 2022 after enhancing it from 50MW.

Even though the government recently notified the new subsidy scheme for rooftop solar units, the response from households remains low because of several bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The subsidy amount has been raised from 30% to 40% for panels of up to 3 kWp capacity. For solar units from 4 kWp to 10 kWp, the subsidy will be 20%. There will be no subsidy for plants above 10kWp. Earlier, 30% subsidy was given to all applicants irrespective of the capacity of the plant.

