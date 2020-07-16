No weekend curfew for now, Chandigarh admn to go for random Covid-19 testing

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed the SSP to lodge FIRs in case of illegal gatherings in the city. (Reprsentational photo)

Even as the UT administration on Wednesday decided against imposing weekend curfew in the city, it will initiate random testing for checking spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) here. It also ordered complete ban on physical press conferences.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, in the war room review meeting held here on Wednesday, asked the director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to collect samples of OPD and emergency patients and conduct random testing.

Random testing was suggested by some PGIMER doctors, who were advocating that the move will help in gauging the actual spread of the disease in the city.

Justifying the decision, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “Patients from all parts of the city visit PGIMER. It was considered prudent to collect samples from this set of residents rather than from other areas. This would better indicate the spread of the disease without causing inconvenience to city residents.”

PGIMER has started tele-OPD. On an average, 1,200-1,500 patients are registered every day in the OPD. Between 600 and 900 patients are examined physically.

WEEKEND CURBS STILL ON TABLE

Even though the administration has decided against imposing weekend curfew, it is still under consideration. “After taking expert views on the issue, it was unanimously decided that weekend curfew is not warranted as of now, and it may not be the best strategy to contain the spread of the disease,” Parida said.

Unlike some other states, including Punjab, the UT administration is favouring micro-containment zones over lockdown of the entire city for restricting the spread of Covid-19.

“Instead of city lockdown for shorter periods, we can go for stricter perimeter control in pockets which are reporting higher incidence of cases. But, we have not totally ruled out the weekend curfew or short period lockdown for the entire city. We will again assess the situation next week and take a call on it,” the adviser said.

All PHYSICAL PRESS CONFERENCES BANNED

Badnore, in the meeting, ordered for a complete ban on physical press conferences, where there is a risk of infection due to large gatherings. He also appealed to all political parties not to hold any gatherings or functions as these violate the Union home ministry guidelines, which permit only events like weddings and cremations as exceptional cases.

Significantly, all social, religious, cultural and other functions are banned, except for marriage and cremation. Gathering of people for any other event is not allowed. Despite this, political parties have been calling press conferences where the head count has been reported to go beyond 50.

The senior superintendent of police has been directed to lodge FIRs in case of illegal gathering of any kind in the city.

Badnore decided that there should be more vigorous screening, testing and stricter implementation of orders regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.