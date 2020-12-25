Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / No winter break for PU depts, regional centres this session

No winter break for PU depts, regional centres this session

However, affiliated and constituent colleges will have a break from December 25 to 31, as PU had already announced it earlier.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 02:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University.

Panjab University (PU) has announced that there will be no winter break for teaching departments and regional centres of the varsity this academic session. However, affiliated and constituent colleges will have a break from December 25 to 31, as PU had already announced it earlier.

PU’s officiating dean university instruction (DUI) VR Sinha said, “The decision to skip the winter break was taken to avoid academic loss.”

This year, teaching for the first semester of 2020-21 academic session had got delayed due to the pandemic. The varsity is scheduled to have its semester exams from February.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls for holding early talks on LAC
by HT Correspondent
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent

latest news

High court to re-examine boundaries of Sukhna lake catchment area
by HT Correspondent
Ravibir Singh set to be the president of Chandigarh Golf Club
by HT Correspondent
3 more Covid deaths in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
by HT Correspondent
No winter break for PU depts, regional centres this session
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.