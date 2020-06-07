Nobody from AAP in touch with Sidhu, says Bhagwant Mann

Sections
Asked the Congress MLA to clear his stand on the reports saying poll strategist Prashant Kishor approached him to take him into AAP

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asserted nobody from his party was in touch with Navjot Singh Sidhu and asked the Congress MLA to clear his stand on the reports saying poll strategist Prashant Kishor approached him to take him into AAP.

On Friday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said Kishor has denied to him he was in any discussion with Sidhu to take him into Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2022 state polls.

Mann said “Sidhu Sahib” should clarify his position on the issue. “He can clarify on his ‘Jittega Punjab’ (YouTube channel),” said Mann, replying to a question on Sidhu during a press conference here.

“We have already clarified that neither any of our leaders in Delhi had communicated with him (Sidhu), nor we had communicated with him,” said Mann.



However, the Sangrur MP said AAP will welcome anyone who comes to it without any condition and is committed to work for the state.

Sidhu, who had been at the loggerheads with Amarinder, had resigned last year as a minister after he was stripped off key portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle. He has stayed away from the media since.

