Noise pollution during Diwali harmful for animals: Ludhiana vet varsity Experts

Dr lRK Sharma, head, veterinary animal husbandry department and extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said dogs are very sensitive to the high-pitched and loud noises produced while bursting crackers during Diwali.

He said the noise makes them restless and in some cases they show signs of anxiety or stress.

Dr Sharma added that the auditory pain threshold in dogs is approximately 95 decibels, which is much lesser than the 130 decibels of humans. He added that firecrackers usually produce sound levels of 190 decibels and some dogs may develop a permanent fear of loud noises or suffer from epilepsy or other nervous problems because of this.

Stray dogs may get seriously injured because of accidents while bursting crackers and poisonous gases and harmful particulate matter may lead to severe lung oedema, he added.

Dr SS Randhawa, head, veterinary Hospital, GADVASU, said that to protect the canines, we must celebrate a green Diwali and keep our pets indoors.

He added that the emergency veterinary doctor will be available during the day and at night on Diwali at GADVASU’s Teaching Veterinary Hospital.