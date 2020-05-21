Non-AC CTU buses resume service in Chandigarh, Mohali

After a gap of two months, the CTU bus service resumed operations of non-AC local buses within the city with 47 buses running on 16 routes. (HT FILE)

After the UT administration decided to start the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus service in the city on Wednesday, Punjab, too, has given it’s approval to let the buses ply within Mohali.

After a gap of two months, the CTU bus service resumed operations of non-AC local buses within the city with 47 buses running on 16 routes. The bus service started at around 2pm. The public response was poor as most people were not even aware about the development. The CTU is expecting an improved response from Thursday.

“After receiving permissions from neighbouring states, the operations will be scaled up to run 159 buses on 52 routes from 8am to 6pm daily in the tricity. We are expecting their response in a day or two,” said Uma Shankar Gupta, director transport.

Haryana government’s decision on Wednesday to not allow inter-state buses is unlikely to affect plying of CTU buses in Panchkula. “The tricity is not considered as an inter-state bus service. Even if the tricity bus service to Panchkula is not allowed, CTU buses will carry passengers up to the borders of Panchkula,” said Gupta.

Standard operating procedures have been put into place to ensure the safe transport of people as well as staff. All buses will be sanitised twice a day. ( HT FILE )

Standard operating procedures have been put into place to ensure the safe transport of people as well as staff. All buses will be sanitised twice a day. Thermal screening will be done at the entry points of ISBT for passengers and at depots for the bus crew.

Reusable masks, gloves and face shields have been issued to drivers and conductors. Sanitizer bottles are made available in the buses for usage of crew as well as passengers. Stickers have been fixed on seats where passengers will be allowed to sit as per social distancing norms. No passenger will be allowed to board the bus without wearing a mask. The entry for passengers will be made through the rear door and exit through the front door. Markings have been made at local counters in ISBT to maintain social distancing.