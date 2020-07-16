Non-bailable warrants issued against suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur

In its application, CBI had stated that Kaur “deliberately and intentionally absconded” despite being asked twice to join the investigation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A special CBI court on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, accused in a Rs 5-lakh graft case.

The inspector, along with an alleged conduit, Bhagwan Singh, was booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29 on charges of seeking Rs 5 lakh bribe from a Manimajra resident, Gurdeep Singh.

Gurdeep had told CBI that he had already paid Rs 2 lakh to Kaur for not lodging a cheating case against him and was to pay Rs 3 lakh more.

On Thursday, CBI’s public prosecutor KP Singh moved an application seeking non-bailable arrest warrants against Kaur, former SHO of the Manimajra police station.

Allowing the application, special judge, CBI, Sushil Kumar Garg ordered: “In view of circumstances mentioned in the application, non-bailable warrant of arrest be issued against the accused Jaswinder Kaur returnable on July 20.”

“Returnable on July 20” entails initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings if she is not arrested by then.

In its application, CBI had stated that Kaur “deliberately and intentionally absconded” despite being asked twice to join the investigation.

The agency stated that she created false evidence in a DDR at Manimajra station that she had returned from CBI office, Sector 30.

“The SHO took the complainant’s signatures under pressure on a blank paper and a compromise statement was written on it later. One of the constables, Sarabjit Singh, even revealed this in his statement before the judicial magistrate and the CCTV footage of Manimajra police station from June 21 corroborated Sarabjit’s statement,” CBI had said.

Stating all these findings, the agency prayed for non-bailable arrest warrants, which was allowed by the court.

On July 10, the court had denied anticipatory bail to Kaur, who had claimed false implication and that the amount recovered was actually compromise money and not bribe.