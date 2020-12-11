Non-emergency services come to halt at private medical institutes in Punjab

Indian Medical Association members said that only Covid or other essential medical interventions such as casualty, labour rooms and emergency surgeries, will be addressed by the doctors in Punjab for 12 hours from 6am on Friday. (Representational photo/HT file)

Non-emergency services at private medical institutes across Punjab came to a halt on Friday after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) gave a call to protest the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgeries.

IMA members said that only Covid or other essential medical interventions such as casualty, labour rooms and emergency surgeries, will be addressed by the doctors for 12 hours from 6am on Friday.

Allopathic doctors are up in arms against a central government notification on an amendment to the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) Act that allows Ayurvedic practitioners to practise modern medical practices.

IMA state general secretary Dr Paramjit Singh Mann described the notification as “a step to legitimise mixopathy”. He said allopathic doctors are fighting to “save the honour of the noble profession”.

The contentious notification will not just kill the legacy of modern medicine but also pollute the sanctity of the Ayurveda system, he argued.

“We have nearly 9,000 doctors as IMA members who have announced to suspend work in protest. Ayurvedic practitioners are not educated to perform modern medicine then how can they be allowed to work in that way. We want the Union government to withdraw the amendment,” said Dr Mann.

The president of the IMA’s Bathinda chapter, Dr Vikas Chhabra, said 120 private hospitals in the district have extended support to the call for protest.

He said the IMA is not against Ayurveda but the undermining of modern medicine by the Centre. “The notification of the amendment to the CCIM Act allows Ayurveda doctors to do over 55 types of surgeries, including abdominal, ENT and eye operations. One wonders how Ayurvedic doctors can perform surgeries in the absence of anaesthesia and antibiotics in Ayurveda,” he said.