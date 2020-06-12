Not enough passengers, Punjab’s small private buses go off roads

Amritsar Small private bus operators and those running mini-buses in the state have decided to take their vehicles off roads, for now, with tepid response from passengers, even as the lockdown has been lifted. Livelihood of thousands of staffers, including drivers and conductors, has been hit.

Operators say with no reduction in major fixed expenses like tax and insurance premium, operating with fewer passengers in view of social distancing norms did not make sense.

“Livelihood of nearly 1 lakh people who work as drivers and conductors, is dependent on the operation of mini buses in the state. In Amritsar itself, there are 500 mini-bus operators, employing 1,500 persons. All are struggling for survival with no help from the government,” said Baldev Singh Babbu, president, Punjab Mini-Bus Operators Union.

He added, “We pay Rs 3,100 per bus per month as tax for getting on the road. A huge financial crisis stares at us. Many operators will wind up business over the next few months.”

Choudhary Ashok Manan, who operates buses from Amritsar to locations in Gurdaspur district, adds, “Unlike Kerala where a concession of 1/3 of quarterly tax has been offered to private buses, Punjab government has asked us to pay full tax. We pay approximately Rs 30,000 per bus per month as tax. The total insurance premium is Rs 93,000. Due to social distancing, we are to ferry a limited number of passengers. Fuel and wages remain high. Survival is nearly impossible.”

Manan, who represents small private bus operators of Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts, said, “Around 80 small bus operators run around 500 private buses.”

A bus driver Sher Singh, 46, who plies on the Amritsar-Pathankot route says, “For people like me, the lockdown is still on, as even now I am struggling to earn my daily wage of Rs 400. I am the only breadwinner and am living on borrowed money from friends or relatives. Transport must get normal, as I cannot find any other job now.”

Operators also rue the fact that even in these tough times, those without their own garage for buses have to pay parking fee at the bus stand. Theft of batteries and tyres is also an issue.